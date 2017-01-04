Sign In | Create an Account | Welcome, . My Account | Logout | Subscribe | Submit News | Home RSS

pineisland-eagle.com, news, sports, Florida info, Pine Island Eagle

 
 
January 4, 2017

Local News

Island author releases latest St. James City mystery

January 4, 2017 Local author Mitch Grant has released his fourth book in the St. James City Mystery series entitled “The Florida Rig Murder.” Inspired by Southwest Florida's acclaimed mystery writers John D. MacDonald and Randy Wayne White, Grant, in the St. more »»


 
 

2016 New Year's Special

December 29, 2016 #52-16-PIE H A P P Y N E W Y E A R ! The following is a list of some good choices for your New Year's Eve Libation. more »

 
 
 
 
 
  • Pine Island Community Forum
    • By MRamsey78
    Fri, January 15, 2016 @ 2:08PM

    Jack Russell dog found on Tropical Point Dr during rain storm 1/15/16 Call Hester 1-603-715-7512

 
 

Submit News

FLGuide.com
View All »

Community News

View All »

News from around the region

View All »

Business

View All »

Obituaries

View All »

Editorials

View All »

Local Sports & Recreation

View All »

Letters to the Editor

View All »

Local Columns

View All »

Births

View All »

Weddings
 
 
 
 

 

I am looking for:
in:
News, Blogs & Events Web
Hurricane Guide 2015FacebookTwitter
 
 

Newspaper Links

Top Headlines Poll

  1. Yes.
  2. No.
  3. Maybe — I’d like to see what the city plans to do with the land first.
  4. I have no opinion.
Current Results | View All
Read/Post a comment
 
 

Don't Annex Matlacha and Pine Island Strong meeting 01-04

The Don't Annex Mat-lacha and Pine Island Strong leadership group has scheduled a community-wide informational meeting today, Jan. 4, at 4 p.m., at the #1 Fire House next to Phillips Park at 5700 Pine Island Road in Bokeelia. more »


 
 
 
 
 

CU Galleries

 
 

Pine Island Eagle

10700 Stringfellow Road , Bokeelia, FL 33922 | 239-283-2022

© 2017. All rights reserved.| Terms of Service and Privacy Policy