|
pineisland-eagle.com, news, sports, Florida info, Pine Island Eagle
January 4, 2017
Local News
|
Newspaper Links
Top Headlines Poll
Should island residents challenge the city of Cape Coral’s annexation of the properties in Matlacha?
Don't Annex Matlacha and Pine Island Strong meeting 01-04
The Don't Annex Mat-lacha and Pine Island Strong leadership group has scheduled a community-wide informational meeting today, Jan. 4, at 4 p.m., at the #1 Fire House next to Phillips Park at 5700 Pine Island Road in Bokeelia. more »
CU Galleries